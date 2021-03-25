Closure of NI jewellers Shannon's leads to auction of diamond rings and luxury watches

Thousands of pieces of jewellery, including diamond and emerald rings, are to go on sale as part of a virtual auction after the closure of Shannon’s Jewellers in Lisburn.

The stock of 1,400 brand new pieces of jewellery will go under the hammer across a number of weeks throughout April, beginning on Thursday 1 April.

Shannon’s Jewellers made the decision to sell the stock after the business closed their Lisburn store. The third-generation family business have been operating in the city since 1962.

The online auction of the stock is to be managed by Wilsons Auctions, who described it as a “unique draw” to jewellery traders and individual buyers.

The auction will include 9ct and 18ct diamond, emerald, sapphire and ruby pieces, including cluster, eternity and single stone rings.

There is also set to be a number of wedding rings and bands, as well as earrings, chains, pendants and bracelets. Watches for men and women will be included in the sale.

The contents of the shop will also be auctioned during a separate auction and will feature a range of items from the iconic shop in Lisburn’s Market Square North, including jewellery cabinets and its iconic chandelier.

Mervyn Shannon from Shannon’s Jewellers said the decision to close his Lisburn store “wasn’t an easy decision” and said the pandemic had “highlighted” the need to close the physical store.

Wilsons Auctions Contracts Director, Craig Walker added: “We are pleased to have been instructed by Shannon’s Jewellers to manage the disposal of its stock and contents by auction.

“The series of auctions will offer a unique draw to jewellery traders in that all of the items are brand new stock and we would encourage potential bidders to register early to avoid any disappointment,”