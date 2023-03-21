Clothes shop owner converts former Ulster Bank into new premises

Banks may be shutting up shop in towns around Northern Ireland, but a host of entrepreneurs are ready to step in and repurpose the beautiful buildings.

Joli Clothing is the latest business to occupy a former bank building, with owner Lorraine McConnell opening her new shop in a former Ulster Bank premises on Ballyclare’s Main Street last Tuesday.

Among many other businesses housed in former banks are The National bar in Belfast and Beauty Bank Dromore.

Royal Society of Ulster Architects director Ciarán Fox said: “Retention of existing buildings is important as they form part of the character and distinctiveness of a place.

“But beyond their cultural value, re-using existing buildings also results in a lot less carbon emissions when compared to new build. Many bank buildings have come on the market in recent years, and they often have a touch of quality that makes them attractive for re-use.”

For the new resident of Ballyclare’s former Ulster Bank, which is owned by Masonic Charities, the new premises offers Ms McConnell the space to meet growing demand for her fashion range.