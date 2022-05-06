Clothes store takes up residence on Donegall Place in another boost for Belfast high street

DV8 takes over the former DW Sports unit on Belfast's Donegall Place

The opening of a new clothing store on Donegall Place could herald a revival for the former fashion hub of the city, a leading property agent has said.

Craigavon-headquartered DV8 has taken over the ground floor of the former DW Sports store at 49 Donegall Place, in what is the latest high street name to commit to residency there.

A few doors down, in Queen’s Arcade, leading Swiss watchmaker Breitling opened its first NI store not long after the same arcade secured a Gucci outlet.

Across the road, at the former Burger King site, London’s famous Ivy restaurant is set to open.

Savills Ireland retail director Paul Wilson, who was behind the DV8 letting, believes the street is about to experience something of a renaissance.

He said: “There is very much a revival going on in Donegall Place. It is re-establishing itself as the prime pitch.

“While we had a lot of negativity around stores closing there last year, there has been a lot of investment from retailers to make this a much more vibrant shopping strip.”

Mr Wilson said that with the influx of students expected by result of the complete opening of the new University of Ulster campus this September, coupled with the reopening of the Primark building next year, Donegall Place will be a key thoroughfare.

“We know of other retail deals in the same street, which will hopefully transpire very soon,” he added.

Andrea Kelso, regional manager for DV8, said the company, which has around 60 stores in the UK and Ireland, had been looking for a site like 49 Donegall Place for a long time.

She said: “We chose this site because it is iconic. We need bigger stores, because we’ve been doing so well, and to find a single shop floor space like this, in this area, is perfect.”

The new Donegall Place store replaces the retailer’s former Castle Place site, which relocated to CastleCourt.

That store will remain opened, making the latest store the company’s flagship unit.

Ms Kelso revealed that the Donegall Place opening is one of 15 new stores set to launch across the UK and Ireland in the coming months.

It has given way to 35 new jobs too, which will rise to 40.

The activity within the company — to increase its real estate portfolio as online shopping grows — bucks trends elsewhere on the high street.

“We’ve been very busy,” Ms Kelso said. “And we’ve high hopes for the future. The high street has had so much bad media, which doesn’t help, but people generally get a buzz and excitement when new stores open and there is still a lot of demand for the in-person shopping experience. We’ve had great feedback and there’s a lot more to come.”

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, described the new opening of DV8 as “encouraging”.

He said: “Donegall Place has long been one of Belfast city centre’s premier retail locations. Along with other recent additions — the investment by Lunn’s in Queen’s Arcade and the news of the Ivy opening in the old Robinson & Cleaver building — Donegall Place is on the up again.

“After predictions during the pandemic that retail’s days were numbered and that Belfast would struggle, it is encouraging to see this latest investment alongside several others across the city centre.”