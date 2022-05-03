Co Antrim agribusiness Fane Valley: ‘We are used to NI Protocol ... but it is still costing us’

Fane Valley Group says it has adapted quickly but moving goods from GB is ‘cumbersome’

Agricultural co-op Fane Valley has said it continues to face “unnecessarily costly and cumbersome” processes under the NI Protocol despite adapting to the new arrangements.

In its annual report for the year to September 2021, the co-op said its preparation for “various permutations of Brexit” had meant it could adapt quickly to the new arrangements under the protocol and the UK’s Trade and Co-operation Agreement with the EU.

The business is based in Moira but has a growing number of businesses in the Republic, including Silver Hill Duck in Emyvale, Co Monaghan. It recently acquired a 50% share in Drummonds, a grain, seed and feed merchant in Co Meath.

In its annual report, the group said that following Brexit, “access to our key markets, both in Great Britain and the EU, continued largely uninterrupted”.

“However, the movement of some goods required within our business from GB to Northern Ireland remains unnecessarily costly and cumbersome.”

But the group said it hoped that talks between the EU and UK over resolving the protocol — which have been suspended — would ultimately be successful and lead to “pragmatic, risk-based solutions”.

It said that Silver Hill Duck “implemented a new distribution model with their UK customers to reduce the impact of Brexit on trade, aiming to ensure seamless supply of ducks to their key market in the UK.

“By warehousing stock in a coldstore in the UK and acting as importer and exporter we have successfully managed to minimise the administrative burden on UK customers.”

The annual report said that while the Brexit and protocol debate would continue, there was now more clarity on the “fundamental terms” of relationships.