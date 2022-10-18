Co Antrim kitchen firm opens door to investors

From left, Simon Oliphant, group managing director of Uform, with co-founders Paul Donnelly and Eamon Donnelly

Growth capital investor BGF has exited from its investment in a manufacturer in Co Antrim.

BGF first made a multimillion-pound equity investment in Uform, a manufacturer of kitchen doors and equipment, in 2019.

Now Irish private equity growth fund Cardinal Ireland Partners has invested in Uform, with plans to scale the business.

BGF will be re-investing alongside Cardinal and will continue to back the company as a minority shareholder.

Uform was founded in 1993 by the Donnelly family, and now employs 415 people at facilities in Co Antrim and Co Donegal. It delivers more than 1,500 kitchens per week throughout the UK and Ireland.

Following the investment by Cardinal, founders Eamon and Paul Donnelly will remain on the board of Uform and as significant shareholders alongside BGF.

Graham Clarke, investor at BGF, said: “It is fantastic to see Uform attracting new funding to support its ambitious future growth plans.

“Over the last three years, we have developed a strong relationship with the business and have worked together to deliver an impressive rate of year-on-year growth.

“Moving forward, we’re excited to be re-investing in the business and continuing our association with the company as it enters this next phase in its growth journey.”