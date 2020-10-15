Co Antrim man charged with bid to import gun from US in post

A Co Antrim has been charged with attempting to import a gun and ammunition from the US in the post.

National Crime Agency officers arrested 38-year-old Christopher Scott on Tuesday in Ballymoney, County Antrim, in an operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A quantity of class C drugs was also recovered during the operation.

The Sig Sauer weapon, along with magazines and ammunition, had been found by Border Force officers carrying out checks on incoming mail at an international depot near Stanstead Airport in Essex.

It was recovered from a parcel sent from the US containing computer parts.

Scott, of Frosses Road, Ballymoney, has been charged with attempting to import a firearm, two charges relating to the attempted possession of a firearm, and possessing class C drugs with intent to supply.

He will appear before Ballymena magistrates on Thursday.

A 29-year-old man arrested by the NCA at the same time has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

NCA Belfast branch commander David Cunningham said: “This operation has prevented a deadly firearm from reaching the streets of County Antrim.

"Working with partners like the PSNI and Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stop those who want to bring violence into our communities.”