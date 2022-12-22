Co Antrim quarry and minerals firm reports pre-tax profits of nearly £10m

Turnover at the parent company of Co Antrim firm Kilwaughter Minerals has increased by more than 11.5% to £47.9m, the business has said.

And pre-tax profits also grew from £9.4m to £9.6m, according to its results for the year to April 30 2022.

The company, which is based in Larne, said the financial performance reflected increased demand in construction as the coronavirus pandemic eased off.

Kilwaughter Holdings is a mineral processor mainly operating in construction and agriculture.

Products include external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions.

The company also invested £2.2m into the business during the year to improve efficiency and increase capacity.

Kilwaughter Minerals chief executive Gary Wilmot said: “The latest set of annual accounts show another strong performance for Kilwaughter and our brands across the construction and agriculture sectors.

“The continued recovery from Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns, during the accounting period, saw increased demand resulting in rising sales across all our key markets.

“Investment continued on multiple fronts including in organisational capability and capital infrastructure.

“With a focus on the changing requirements of customers, we also continue to invest in our product portfolio and we will continue to do so over the coming months and years as we target and reach into new market segments.”

Kilwaughter brands include Kilwaughter Lime, K Systems and K Rend, the UK and Ireland’s largest independent silicone render manufacturer.

The business was named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Ireland.