Co Antrim software firm Decision Time now has 50 Irish state agency customers after string of new business wins

Co Antrim software company Decision Time now has 50 Irish state agency customers after a string of new business wins, it has announced.

Educational Research Centre (ERC) and Sport Ireland have signed up for the company’s products, which help improve organisational governance.

In addition, Decision Time, based in Antrim town, has added the Republic’s Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) as a new customer.

Decision Time makes it easier for organisations to run effective meetings, manage risk and monitor their strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders to manage such requirements in one place.

In addition to 50 state agency customers in the Republic of Ireland, Decision Time now also has around 25 non-departmental public body customers in the UK.

These include Tourism NI, the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration, HM Land Registry, and the Disclosure and Barring Service, an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Home Office.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “In recent years, leaders in the public sector have faced significant changes to how they must govern and run their organisations.

“Pressure is increasing to be more accountable, deliver on performance targets, and widen governance scope to include environmental and social impacts.

“At the same time, significant external risks such as cyber-crime and shifting macro-economic and political forces all need to be identified, controlled, and managed. All of this means increased demand for Decision Time’s software,

“By implementing modern risk management, decision-making, and performance frameworks, organisations are remodeling how they operate, becoming more flexible, more resilient, and improving their performance.

“They are also finding new ways to demonstrate compliance and their level of control to stakeholders and regulators,” he added.

Decision Time recently signed up the Irish Football Association as a client.