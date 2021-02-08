Co Armagh firm McShane Packaging unwraps £2m expansion plan

New jobs: Philippa and Paddy McShane of McShane Packaging are creating 20 new roles

A Co Armagh packaging company is investing over £2m in its business and creating 20 new roles as demand for its products ramps up.

The investment, which comes as McShane Packaging celebrates 25 years in business, will cover a new £1.2m production facility and its fit-out of £1.1m of new technology.

Run by husband and wife team, Paddy and Philippa McShane, the company started trading on February 1, 1996, with a £3,500 loan from the Armagh Credit Union and an ambition to tap into an industry which needed a "fresh alternative".

The firm has grown substantially over the years after it expanded to move away from chemicals and sundries, to focus on plastic packaging instead.

Its investment this year is its biggest since 2014 when it pumped £4m into its technological infrastructure.

The business says the development of a new Aghanore Road production site in Armagh will take nine months. It will allow a 25% increase in productivity which will accommodate a recent 20% boost in demand because of the pandemic.

McShane currently employs 35 staff and will add a further 20 permanent roles on site, including an operations manager and a quality manager.