Co Armagh firm tops list of NI’s most successful SMEs

A scrap metal recycling company founded in Portadown has topped the Ulster Business Next 200 with Barclays.

Clearway Disposals, which is owned by the Murphy family, is number one on the list of Northern Ireland’s top small and medium-sized businesses with turnover of £111.6m.

And a strong year for construction firm Henry Group (NI), based in Magherafelt, saw them rise up the list to the fifth spot with turnover increasing from £56.9m to £95.6m.

Established in the mid-1960s by John Murphy, the waste management and scrap recycling business has evolved into a major recycling group, with facilities in Portadown, Belfast, Londonderry and Sligo.

Clearway Disposals is one of a number of subsidiaries within Clearway Holdings.

They also include Aughrim Landfill outside Lisburn, Hammond Metal Recycling in the Republic, and Clearway Metal Recyclers.

According to the ranking from the Belfast Telegraph sister publication, Northern Ireland’s leading SMEs have seen profits rise by more than 50% in the last year.

This year’s list also shows sales are up by more than 21% in the last year.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits have increased by an average of 50.5%, compared with previous annual accounts.

Combined sales within the Next 200 listing have grown to £9.62bn from a corresponding previous year figure of £7.91bn.

Pre-tax profitability increased to £727m from £483m.

The accounting periods for companies on the list largely cover 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

And just 17 of the 200 companies posted losses during their latest financial year.

The Next 200 with Barclays follows directly on from the Ulster Business Top 100 list, which charts the performance of our largest companies.

This year has seen a strong increase in profit margin for the Next 200 companies from a margin of 6.1% to 7.6% with total profits now sitting at £727m compared to £483m for the corresponding companies in their prior year.

John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business, said: “Much like the performance of our largest firms, this year’s cohort of SMEs have shown resilience and truly stellar results — posting the most significant increases in my time as editor and beyond.

“There are a host of household names making this year’s Next 200 list, from right across the sectors, along a swathe of lesser-known businesses which showcase both the breadth and the quiet success of what is often referred to as the backbone the Northern Ireland economy — our SMEs.

“Some of the companies have been around for generations, while we are also seeing many burgeoning firms which were formed here less than 10 years ago.”

Adrian Doran, head of corporate banking Northern Ireland, Barclays, said: “What’s clear is that over the past few years, increasing numbers of Northern Ireland businesses are embracing exporting.

“The role of private equity (PE) in stimulating growth in our SMEs is worthy of highlighting.

“Last year was a record year for PE deals in Northern Ireland which bodes well for the continued growth of the Next 200.”

Jonathan Cushley, who compiled the list, said: “For the past few years, the Top 100’s sister listing the Next 200 has allowed business owners to understand how companies below the largest are performing and provides an indication of companies making the step up to the Top 100 Companies listing.”