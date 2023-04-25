Co Armagh theme park fit-out firm wins $40m in US contracts

A Co Armagh fit-out company specialising in theme parks has announced a £1.5m expansion after winning $40m (£32m) in US deals.

And it’s created a miniature Irish pub, Pub Óg, for homes and the commercial hospitality market in the US.

The Deluxe Group in Portadown carries out fit-out projects for hospitality, residential, cruises and theme parks.

It has secured $40m in new themed entertainment work in the US, following work on projects such as Jurassic World in Orlando. The identity of its new clients has not been disclosed.

The Deluxe Group has already completed work on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge, Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters in Dubai, Jurassic World in Orlando, Super Nintendo World in Japan and Disneyland Paris.

Executive chairman Colm O’Farrell said: “We have seen solid growth within our bespoke joinery division over the last five years, completing prestigious projects such as the luxury hotel Great Scotland Yard and opulent branded residences including The Old War Office in London.

“But the growth of the emerging experience economy is driving unprecedented international demand for our specialist skills in design and prefabrication of themed attractions.”

The company has been operation for over 50 years and is now investing more than £1.5m in expansion. That includes a new warehouse close to Belfast International Airport as well as new facilities in Portadown, doubling its workshop capacity and creating 30 new jobs.

There are also plans for a new base in Orlando to help its access to the US market.

In its latest results, Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd reported turnover of £15.4m, up from £13.2m. Pre-tax profits had fallen slightly from £1.4m to £1m.

Of that turnover, £13.6m related to work in the UK, £1.5m to the rest of Europe and £274,272 to the rest of the world.

Economic development agency Invest NI has been supporting growth of the group. Its director Steve Harper said: “Winning new export business of this scale takes vision and investment in new product development.

“The Deluxe Group’s innovative approach to developing solutions for the global creative industries sector is supporting this vision and enabling it to grow its reputation globally and significantly expand its export markets.”