Co Derry building firm wins award for work on Paddy McKillen's art gallery in South of France

Niall and Mark Gribbin, directors of Setanta Construction, accept their award for their work on an art gallery owned by Paddy McKillen in the South of France from an FMB representative (centre)

The Richard Rodger’s Art Gallery at Chateau La Coste in Provence features the award-winning work of Setanta Construction

A construction company in Mid Ulster has won a major award for their work on an art gallery in the South of France for hotelier Paddy McKillen.

Setanta Construction in Magherafelt triumphed in the ‘commercial or public sector project’ category of the Northern Ireland Master Builder Awards on Friday.

They received the award for their role in building the Richard Rodger’s Art Gallery at Chateau La Coste in Provence.

The chateau, a luxury hotel, belongs to Mr McKillen, a hotelier and businessman originally from west Belfast.

Setanta Construction also worked on an ambitious renovation project for Mr McKillen at Claridge's Hotel in London.

Mark Gribbin, joint director at Setanta Construction, described the art gallery work as “a standout project to be involved in, and we thank the collaborative efforts of all our business partners and other industry experts involved in this construction masterpiece”.

Setanta provided off-site constructed building enclosure components for the gallery. The components were manufactured at their 30,000 sq ft factory in Magherafelt and transported to France.

Accessed across a short bridge, and with view of the Provencal countryside, the 120-square-metre art gallery is almost entirely suspended with only four small footings touching the ground.

Mr Gribben added: “The entire team at Setanta Construction are incredibly grateful to have won this award as it represents the hard work and effort that went into making this project such a success, working and collaborating with international industry professionals at the top of their game.

"In particular, we would like to acknowledge our client, Paddy McKillen, for giving us the opportunity to work on such an outstanding construction project”.

Fellow director Niall Gribben said, “We didn’t let the fact that we were more than 1000 miles away prevent us from succeeding in this project.

"What would have taken several months to construct onsite only took a few weeks to assemble and install.

"We’ve no doubt, the future potential of this type of offsite building will continue to be huge for Setanta and the construction industry in general.”

Setanta Construction will now go on to compete against other winners across the UK for a national title in their winning category at the national Master Builder Awards ceremony in London in September.

Mr McKillen engaged the company to manufacture large building components for a roof-top extension at Claridge's in London. The renovation, which also included a basement extension, was documented in a BBC2 series, The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild.

However, Mr McKillen has since been in a legal dispute with the hotel’s ultimate owners, who are members of the Qatari royal family.