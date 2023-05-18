Co Down businessman denies defrauding motorhomes sellers out of £420k

A Co Down businessman denied defrauding 15 motorhome owners of around £420,000.

Lancelot William Walker pleaded not guilty at Newry Crown Court today to 16 dishonesty offences alleged to have been committed between August 2005 and August 2008.

The 60-year-old, of Ballynahinch Road, Carryduff, is a former director of a motorhomes firm which was liquidated in 2010.

He appeared via video link to deny 14 counts of fraud by false representation, a single charge of obtaining property by deception and a single charge of concealing criminal property.

It is alleged Walker told 15 people that he would sell their motorhomes and deliver the proceeds of the sale to them or use their profits towards payment for another motorhome.

The values of the motorhomes involved vary from £7,000 to £60,000.

Some of the charges accused Walker of committing the offences when performing in his role as managing director of Motorhomes Ireland Ltd.

The final charge of concealing criminal property totals the alleged proceeds of the sales of the vehicles, which is estimated to be £418,495.

The charge accuses Walker of concealing criminal property “comprising of motorhomes which belonged to others… and the proceeds of sales of motorhomes belonging to others”.

Prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough said complainants came from various parts of Ireland and indicated the trial could last two weeks.

Freeing Walker on continuing bail, Judge Gordon Kerr KC scheduled the trial to begin on September 27.