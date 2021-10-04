Co Down company makes Wallace & Gromit clothing for pooches

A canine clothing company in Co Down is making Wallace & Gromit raincoats and accessories after signing a licensing agreement with Aardman, the creators of the famous animated characters.

The range from Urban Pup in Bangor includes a Gromit raincoat, harness, bandana, collar and lead, and a Wallace sweater - based on the outfit worn by Gromit’s hapless owner, Wallace.

The pair were made famous in a series of films from British studio Aardman, including The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Grand Day Out.

Denis Kelly, managing director of UrbanPup.com, said: “When we were first approached and asked to design a range of Wallace & Gromit themed raincoats and accessories, we were beyond excited to have the opportunity to translate the iconic clothes and accessories from the films into something man and woman’s best friend could actually wear and would be instantly recognisable as cornerstones of Wallace & Gromit.

“We took inspiration for the outfits from the many adventures of Wallace and Gromit. You will recognise Gromit’s raincoat and sou’wester from The Wrong Trousers.

"This is the only time Gromit is seen wearing a coat, so we thought it was only right to do our best to bring it to life. We cannot wait to see our ranges on dogs all around the world,” Mr Kelly added.

Adam Vincent-Garland, category manager at Aardman, said Gromit was one of the world’s most recognisable dogs.

"Urban Pup have done an excellent job creating the collection in time for the new autumn-winter season. Every piece features an acute attention to detail that fans of the show are bound to appreciate.”