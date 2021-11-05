Co Down employment law practice says decisions in its cases still resonate

Rosemary Connolly Solicitors is a progressive, client-focused legal practice in Warrenpoint, Co Down.

The firm has been serving the community in Warrenpoint and around Northern Ireland for over a quarter of a century.

Principal solicitor Rosemary Connolly is an expert in employment and equality law, and the practice has been associated with many of Northern Ireland's most important cases in the field of discrimination law.

On three occasions the practice has represented claimants whose cases proceeded to what is now the Supreme Court. And key principles behind the judgments in those case still resonate today.

The four-solicitor practice encompasses a niche employment and equality specialist law practice while also providing a full range of legal services to the wider community.

The team at Rosemary Connolly Solicitors says that they focus on providing excellent legal advice and representation in a user friendly and approachable manner.

Ms Connolly said: “We are delighted to have had our practice recognised as a top legal firm within Northern Ireland.”

She said many legal directories highlighted only the bigger commercial practices. “In Northern Ireland, we have small to medium sized firms who have represented individuals for generations, and known family circumstances inside out.”

Rosemary reflected on the changes which the Covid-19 pandemic had brought to the profession, and how some of those could be positive developments.

But she said she hoped practical changes to how cases are conducted wouldn’t come at the expense of someone’s “day in court” for a final hearing.

However, the pandemic had led practitioners to realise that they no longer needed to attend court for preliminary hearings.

“That must be saving time and expense. Most people agree there are efficiencies to be achieved there but not at the expense of the ultimate hearing.”

And she said the pandemic had helped engender camaraderie in the profession – a camaraderie which she said had informed much of her own personal development.

“A huge amount of what I have learned in this profession is from colleagues who have been very generous with their time, expertise and knowledge.”