Co Down firm Lowden Guitars receives Queen's Award

It follows the company's recent 45th anniversary celebrations and a strong year of exports.

Lowden brand guitars are played by some of the music industry's best loved performers including Paul Brady, Jon Gomme, Pierre Bensusan, Alex De Grassi, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, Damien Rice and Eric Clapton.

In 2019 the company launched a collaboration with hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

Founded in 1974 by the then 22-year-old, Lowden has grown from one work bench to a sprawling workshop.

"It has been a milestone moment to be included by the Prime Minister and Her Majesty the Queen on the list of businesses in this year's Queen's Awards for Enterprise," said George Lowden, the business founder.

"It's taken a lot of hard work, patience and determination during the last 45 years and we are delighted and humbled," the 68-year-old Co Down man added.

Managing director David Ausdahl added: "The whole team here is pleased to congratulate George Lowden on this truly special commendation which recognises his dedication to continued growth while maintaining the outstanding reputation of the brand."