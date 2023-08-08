Co Down firm wins £30m contract on new American-owned holiday resort in England

Artist's impression of the new

A building services contractor in Co Down has won a £30m contact to work on an American-owned holiday resort in England.

Kane in Banbridge will carry out the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) work at the Great Wolf Lodge Resort in Bicester, close to Oxford.

The firm secured the design and build contract on Great Wolf Lodge Resort’s first UK location with builder John Sisk & Sons.

The resort will consist of a 504-bedroom hotel and a family entertainment centre including a bowling alley, restaurants and arcades, all connected to a large waterpark.

Cathal McMullan, managing director at Kane, said: “Kane are delighted to have secured this MEP contract on behalf of our valued client, John Sisk & Sons.

"In line with our growth strategy, we are delighted to secure this project which aligns with our ambition to deliver MEP solutions for our clients right across the UK and Ireland.”

Kane, based on Scarva Road in Banbridge, employs around 250 staff with offices also in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and the Republic.