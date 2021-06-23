Co Down man starts drone business after losing job in construction industry during pandemic

Future is up in the air: John Braniff has turned his drone hobby into a business

Being placed on furlough when Covid first struck last year, followed by redundancy, was a familiar tale for many in the construction industry as it ground to a halt.

But with a young family to look after, Co Down man John Braniff was determined to right his world which had been turned upside down overnight — and has retrained to turn his hobby of drone flying into a new business.

Not having a chance to feel sorry for himself after losing his job in August after more than two decades of service, the Saintfield man spotted the opportunity for a new start in aerial photography.

And by building on his experience from the construction industry — and accessing support from Down Business Centre and SERC — he’s delighted that his new career is taking off.

“I had worked in the construction industry for over 20 years and had thought it was my job for life,” said John (44), who is married to Jane, and has three children.

“But when the pandemic struck, I was furloughed and then made redundant. It was a shock, and my world was turned upside down.

“I had an interest in drones and had purchased one which I had been using as a hobby, but I knew there was potential to use drones for crowd control or site inspections, drawing on my experience from the construction industry.

“Initially, I started exploring upskilling myself and completed an enterprise course with Down Business Centre last September.”

That move opened up a new door for John and set him on the flight path to developing his business idea, something which would never have happened without support through Covid relief schemes.

“Following that I contacted the South Eastern Regional College’s careers team. I completed a Train the Trainer and Project Management course and was then put in touch with their business services team who helped me to access mentoring support through the Department for Economy’s Innovate Us programme to develop my new business start-up Fly High Inspections,” he said.

“I’ve also now completed a social media programme with the College which has been tremendous at upskilling someone who didn’t have the foggiest idea about social media.”

John's business — which can be found at www.flyhighinspections.co.uk — now offers visual inspections, video or photography, of inaccessible areas for clients. It can help with maintenance for private or commercial buildings, the latter of which require an annual inspection.

“We offer a full inspection report which can support planned or necessary maintenance programmes,” he said.

“The aerial view also adds to the marketing of many services including leisure activities for tourism or for the private client who wants to add that special element to their wedding video,” he said. John is now fully licensed to carry out aerial photography by the Civil Aviation Authority and his is one of the success stories to come out of retraining after losing a job through the pandemic.

“Having successfully completed training and gained my licence to operate a drone for aerial photography means that I am competent in the use of the drone and qualified to carry out necessary risk assessment for such work and offer a professional service,” he said. “An aerial inspection is a fraction of the cost compared to hiring access equipment or scaffolding, never mind the dangers with working at heights.”