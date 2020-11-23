Co Down PR agency Smarts wins six top accolades

A Holywood-based PR agency is celebrating winning best in its field for the sixth time this month.

Wins for Smarts, which is based just off the Co Down town's main street, include most recently winning PR Agency of the Year at this week's UK Agency Awards.

The firm has also won agency of the year at the PRCA National Awards, the PR Week Awards, the European Agency Awards (for Best PR Agency and Best Integrated Agency) and PR and Communications Agency of the Year at the Drum PR Global Awards.

The latter win saw Smarts compete with creative agencies from around the world including well-known names such as Havas Group, Ogilvy and Saatchi for the top prize and were the first agency from Northern Ireland to ever pick up the award.

This year the company has won a slew of other industry awards making it one of Northern Ireland's most decorated consultancies.

It is also the only agency in NI to ever be named in the Top 150 annual report, from leading industry magazine PR Week.

With offices in Northern Ireland, London and Scotland, Smarts currently employs over 80 people and has clients in more than 20 countries.

Its client portfolio includes Bosch, Openreach and Johnnie Walker, as well as Ulster University, Kestrel Foods, Wilson's Country, and local rockers Snow Patrol.

Pippa Arlow, Smarts Global chief executive, said: "This kind of global recognition for Northern Ireland highlights something important that we must remind ourselves of in these most challenging of times - that we have some of the best talent in the world and that they can compete and win on a global stage.

"This year, we are immensely proud of how our people have adapted and innovated both personally and collectively, to produce cutting edge creative work that is up there with the very best. That is what makes winning these awards so special to us."

Several individual campaigns that the PR and content agency has produced have also been recognised for their excellence, with a campaign to offer support, motivation and inspiration to the bartending community for Diageo Bar Academy receiving three industry awards in the last six months and being lauded as Best in Class by Facebook.

Smarts has been operating for more than 20 years. Its work includes public relations, social media, campaigns, website design, CSR, video, marcomms, crisis PR, and app development.