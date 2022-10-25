Co Down sandwich company Deli Lites wins deal to supply Spar stores in Scotland

From left, Ronan Gourley of Planet Café, Stewart Ferguson and Stephen Brown of CJ Lang and Philip Woods of Planet Café celebrate news that Planet Café heat-to-eat products are to be stocked across more than 100 Spar stores in Scotland

Co Down sandwich company Deli Lites has announced a deal to supply products to the Spar network in Scotland. The firm, founded by husband and wife Brian and Jackie Reid, will provide its range of Planet Cafe Food on the go products to around 100 shops.

It’s the first time the range of items such as tóstas, burritos and paninis will be available in Great Britain. Chief executive Brian Reid said: “Our vision from the beginning has always been to provide customers with more choice and excitement when choosing food on the move.”

Our Planet Café range is a celebration of much-loved world flavours, prepared with the finest ingredients that offer customers a more wholesome, tasty hot food option without compromising on taste or quality.

“There has been a significant increase in demand for more choice in hot food on the go and the Planet Café offering, which is the first premium range of its kind in the market, has a variety of heat-to-eat products to suit many tastes.

“With hybrid working now becoming part of everyday life, we expect a strong demand for on-the-go healthier lunch options, especially across the UK’s towns and villages as home workers decide to pop out for a healthy heat to eat lunch.

“Now that products from our Planet Café range will be available to Spar customers in 100+ stores across Scotland many more customers will have a chance to taste the Planet Café difference. We have no doubt that our heat-to-eat product range in Spar will become a firm favourite with customers.”

Stephen Brown, head of food to go for CJ Lang & Son, the wholesaler for Spar in Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Deli Lites to bring these new, innovative food to go products to our customers through our network of company owned Spar stores across Scotland.

“At Spar Scotland we’re always looking to continually improve upon our existing food to go offering, looking for new products to tempt our customers. These products from Planet Café do just that and we’re excited to be the first convenience retailer in the UK to offer up these great tasting food to go products.”​​​​​​