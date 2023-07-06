Co Down’s Finnebrogue embarks on creating lab-grown wagyu beef burgers

Co Down food company Finnebrogue is joining forces with a company in England to create the first commercially-available lab-grown wagyu beef burgers.

It has signed a letter of intent with Ivy Farm Technologies to produce cultivated wagyu burgers once the industry gets the regulatory go-ahead.

Cells from Finnebrogue’s own herd of wagyu cattle – a breed native to Japan famed for its unique flavour – are now being cultivated in fermentation tanks by Ivy Farm in a world-first partnership.

Finnebrogue’s wagyu burgers are sold in major retailers in the UK, such as Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Costco and Tesco. However, it is one of the most expensive meats in the world.

One of Finnebrogue's herd of wagyu cattle

But Finnebrogue said Ivy Farm’s sustainable cultivated meat production process could be a new way of meeting demand for wagyu, while leaving a smaller carbon footprint.

The mincemeat would be grown and harvested from Ivy Farm's pilot plant.

Ivy Farm already makes British pork and Aberdeen Angus beef. And as well as adding wagyu beef, the companies are also looking at the potential of cultivating venison cells from deer on Finnebrogue’ estate.

Jago Pearson, chief strategy officer at Finnebrogue, said the company's introduction of nitrite-free bacon and its range of plant-based alternatives demonstrated that it would not be bound by how food has been produced in the past.

He said the company was excited to build a new partnership with Ivy Farm. “In time, we are excited to help realise the potential this may bring in producing sustainable food that can feed a growing global population.”

Ivy Farm chief executive Rich Dillon added: “This new collaboration with Finnebrogue showcases how cultivated meat can work with traditional farming, helping to reduce the pressure on producers to intensify operations to meet growing demand, while boosting consumer choice.

“In Finnebrogue we have found a partner who has a long history and track record of producing premium products that do not compromise on taste and quality.”