Co Fermanagh hotel adds self-catering studios in £1.6m investment

The interior of one of the new Lakeview Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen

Killyhevlin Hotel has invested £1.6m to build Lakeview Studios, 12 self-catering units in its grounds

One of Co Fermanagh’s best-known hotels has announced a £1.6m investment in 12 new self-catering studios.

Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen said the Lakeview Studios will open in July in an expansion creating 10 new jobs.

There are already 71 guestrooms in the four-star hotel and 20 self-catering lodges.

And the hotel said the studios were aimed at couples who wanted a luxury self-catering break but with the benefit of nearby hotel facilities.

Each one has a front-facing view of the lake, an open-plan kitchen, lounge area, bathroom and air-conditioning. There will be six units at lower ground floor and six units at upper ground level each with a private patio.

The hotel said each studio, a modular built concrete unit, will be well-insulated and highly energy efficient.

Jacqueline Wright, finance director of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “We are delighted to announce plans for the opening of 12 Lakeview Studios this July.

“In addition to the £1.6m investment, we are excited to be adding to our award-winning team by creating 10 new roles across our housekeeping, reception and food and beverage departments.”

Killyhevlin Hotel worked with companies Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction, along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace, on the project.

The family-run hotel is a popular wedding venue but also gained global exposure in 2013 when world leaders assembled for the G8 summit, which was held at nearby Lough Erne Resort. Killyhevlin Hotel hosted the event’s media centre.