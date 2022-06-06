Co Londonderry engineering firm invests £4m in new technology

Hutchinson brothers eye expansion

An engineering company in Co Londonderry has announced a £4m investment in response to demand from clients bringing supply chains closer to home.

Hutchinson Engineering has installed new laser-cutting machines and an automated storage facility at its headquarters in Kilrea.

The family-owned company said the investment would mean a substantial increase in capacity that would help it realise its vision to become a leading provider of engineering solutions in Ireland.

It provides services in design and innovation, laser technologies, metal folding, welding and fabrication to sectors including aerospace, materials and coach building.

It is led by brothers Mark and Richard Hutchinson, whose father, Creighton Hutchinson, founded the business in 1971.

Mark, the commercial director of the firm, said: “This major investment is partly in response to the growing number of enquiries we are receiving from clients seeking to near-shore their supply chains in materials handling, agriculture, coach building and road transport.

“The markets they operate in have had immense volatility over the last few years due to Covid, increased fuel and shipping costs and carbon reduction targets.

“Our clients are adapting to this changing market landscape, and our latest investment means that we can build long-term partnerships to help keep their businesses ahead of the curve.

“This new automation significantly improves cutting speeds and allows us to hold more material on-site, therefore reducing lead times and improving our turnaround.

“This means we can bring an improved end-to-end service to clients, helping them to innovate, launch new products quicker and maintain their competitive advantage.”

Mr Hutchinson also said the investment would make the business more sustainable because it would cut the energy needed to run the machines, as well as saving fuel on forklifts.

The economic development agency Invest NI gave the company a capital grant to help fund the purchase, as well as helping it with skills, job creation and trade acceleration.

Grainne McVeigh, director of advanced manufacturing and engineering at Invest NI, said the productive investment capital grant had given the firm the ability and confidence to continue its investment in innovation.

“By purchasing the laser-cutting machinery, the company has increased capacity to meet customer demand and will contribute to wider economic growth,” she added.

Hutchinson Engineering said it had also been supported in the investment by Danske Bank and Lister Machine Tools.