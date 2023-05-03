Co Tyrone building firm reports growth in pre-tax profits to £1.6m

However, turnover down slightly at Western Building Systems, based in Coalisland

The multi-million pound Scale Space project in London’s Imperial College, which earned Western Building Systems a nomination in 2020's UK-wide Building Awards

A Co Tyrone construction company facing litigation over its work on schools in the Republic has reported an increase in pre-tax profits.

Western Building Systems in Coalisland, founded by Martin McCloskey, carries out modular building and off-site construction for the commercial, education and health sectors.

In financial statements filed at Companies House, the business reported pre-tax profits of £1.6m for the year to April 2022, up 67% from £0.96m a year earlier.

But there was a fall of 4% in turnover from £38.6m to £37.1m.

In a strategic report filed with the results, the directors said the results were “satisfactory” set against a background of increased competition in the market and reduced margins.

They added: “The company continues to focus on the education, health and commercial sectors. The outlook for the 2022/23 year is encouraging, and company directors expect performance to be in line with 2022.”

Martin McCloskey, director of Western Building Systems

Faced risks including euro exchange rates, controlling costs, maintaining sales levels along with the economic recovery in the construction sector.

It said unresolved Brexit issues would also have an effect on the company. And it added that conflict in Ukraine would impact negatively on raw material costs, particularly the cost of steel and fuel, although the company had put in place processes to mitigate any risk.

The report also referred to the high-profile legal row with the Republic’s Department of Education, which emerged in 2018 when WBS and other consulting and engineering firms were sued by the Department of Education and Skills over structural safety concerns at 42 schools it built in the Republic.

In the report, using the same wording as last year, the company said: “Republic of Ireland high court litigation has been instigated against the company by the Department of Education in relation to alleged building defects in a large number of RoI schools.

“This litigation involves multiple defendants and third parties as well as the company.

“The company are vigorously defending the litigation together with their insurers and do not accept that they have any liability.

“The company has also issued multiple separate proceedings against the Department of Education for sums due pursuant to completed contracts in a total sum in excess of 3.5m euros.”

The report details that the company received government grant income in year to April 2022 of £50,000, compared to £124,858 a year earlier.

There was a slight increase in staff numbers from 64 to 69, although the company pay bill dropped from £2.6m to £2.5m.

Mr McCloskey founded the company in 1982 as Western Roofing, before branching out into steel-framed garden sheds. It then made its foray into mobile buildings for housing and education.