Co Tyrone construction firm reports an £18m rise in turnover

Western Building Systems sees profits grow by almost £1m despite litigation in Republic

A Co Tyrone construction company which has faced litigation in the Republic over its work on school buildings, has increased turnover to £43m in its latest results.

In the year to the end of April 2020, group company Western Building Systems (Hld) Ltd also enjoyed a rise in pre-tax profits from £1.2m to £2.1m. Its £43m turnover was up nearly 70% from £25m.

The family-run company's activities are described as "construction and property development to include commercial property rental".

A strategic report with the just-filed accounts said the results were considered satisfactory, "set against a backdrop of increased competition in the market and reduced margins".

It added: "The outlook for the 2020/21 year is encouraging, and company directors expect performance to be in line with 2020."

WBS, and other consulting and engineering firms, are being sued by the Republic's Department of Education and Skills over structural safety concerns raised around three years ago at 42 schools it built in the Republic. WBS, which is run by the McCloskey family, has said the department had the final sign-off on the buildings and is fighting the cases.

The company report said there was uncertainty facing the company as a result of both Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the company accounts said the firm, which is based in Coalisland, was in a good position. It carries out much of its work in the Republic, where there have been restrictions on construction since January.

The report said: “Output may be impacted to some degree but the company anticipates the same margins will be maintained and the same level of absolute profitability will be maintained for year ending April 30, 2021.”

There were 74 staff, up from 61 a year earlier, and the pay bill for staff was £2.5m.

In recent months, the company has completed a modular building project for a workspace at Imperial College London, and a 60-bed medical block at University Hospital, Limerick.

It has also built housing using its modular, off-site construction method, including social housing in Duleek, Co Meath.