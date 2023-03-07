Co Tyrone firm in push for growth after it secures £300k investment

Co Tyrone recycling solutions company REP-TEC has secured £300k in funding to expand and fund 15 new jobs.

The loan has been provided through Whiterock Finance’s Growth Loan Fund II, as part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance initiative.

REP-TEC, based outside Dungannon, designs and manufactures automated recycling solutions, including fully automatic balers and conveyor systems.

Its products are used in the waste management industry to help companies with labour shortages and tighter controls,

Colm Grimes founded the business in 2020 and has seen rapid expansion ever since. In 2021, REP-TEC sold and installed the first robotic recycling system in Ireland, marking a new age of innovation and automation.

As well as working on a plan for exports, the company intends to use the funding to grow and invest in its team of 23 people.

Jenna Mairs of Whiterock Finance said REP-TEC was leading the way in its field. She added that it was “primed for growth and we can see the potential for expansion further into international markets”.