Co Tyrone firm McAleer & Rushe wins contract to construct new Croke Park hotel

Co Tyrone construction firm McAleer & Rushe is to work on the construction of a new four-star Maldron hotel next to Croke Park stadium in Dublin.

The Cookstown-based company will work alongside the GAA and Dalata Hotel Group, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, on the 200-room hotel at the junction of Clonliffe and Jones's Roads.

Planning is due to be secured this year, with the hotel scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.

The hotel will also have a business centre with six meeting rooms as well as bar and restaurant facilities.

The company operates four hotels in Northern Ireland, including Maldron properties in Belfast, Londonderry and at Belfast International Airport, and a Clayton Hotel in Belfast.

Eamonn Laverty, group chief executive McAleer & Rushe, said he was "delighted to be working with the GAA, once again, on the design and build of a new hotel as part of an exciting project on the Clonliffe College site, part of the Croke Park campus".

He added: "Having developed and implemented the design and build of the original Croke Park Hotel we know the great team the GAA has in place at Croke Park.

"We look forward to renewing that partnership with them and with the Dalata Group who we work closely with on an ongoing basis across a range of projects throughout Ireland and the UK."

Croke Park is the third largest stadium in Europe with a capacity of 82,300 and annual visitor numbers of over 1.5 million. Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO at Dalata, said the Maldron Hotel Croke Park will be a "brand new, four-star property on the doorstep of one of the largest stadiums in Europe, where further expansion of the successful conference and events centre is planned".

He added: "Dublin continues to be a very attractive hotel market for Dalata and, although there is a strong pipeline of new hotels coming into the city, demand continues to grow off the back of strong economic performance, increased employment and growing visitor numbers.

"We are very enthusiastic about the potential of the Maldron Hotel Croke Park and we are looking forward to partnering with the GAA and helping to develop the overall Croke Park facilities for their patrons."