Co Tyrone firm MRP snaps up London office building

Liberty House on Hammersmith Road in London, which has been bought by Northern Ireland property firm MRP

Co Tyrone developer MRP, part of McAleer & Rushe, has snapped up a commercial building in London for an undisclosed sum.

MRP has bought Liberty House, which is made up of two office buildings on a 1.4 acre site, from real estate asset manager Catella APM on behalf of its Danish client Britannia Invest A/S.

Selling agents Cushman and Wakefield announced that the site was going on the market in July last year, describing it as a “prime development opportunity”. It sale to MRP was concluded on Friday last week.

MRP developed City Square House, an office development in Leeds, as well as landmark project The Ewart in Belfast.

William Grenfell, senior asset manager at APAM, said: “This prime site represents an opportunity to deliver substantial regeneration supported by ongoing development in nearby Kensington Olympia, White City and Earl’s Court.

"We are delighted to have completed this sale of this asset to MRP on behalf of Britannia Invest A/S.”

Angus Monteith, development director at MRP, said: “The purchase of 76 and 80 Hammersmith Road is a rare opportunity to reposition a 1.4-acre freehold site in west London, adding to our strong portfolio of development and investment sites in key cities across the UK.

"We are delighted to reach agreement with APAM and Britannia Invest A/S’."

At the time the building went on the market, Cushman & Wakefield said it was well-placed to meet demand for uses such as office, life science, medical, student and senior accommodation.

Read more Is teaching young people how to start a business key to economic growth in Northern Ireland?

MRP is the property division of McAleer & Rushe, which has operated throughout the UK and Ireland for over 50 years.

McAleer & Rushe has offices in London, Belfast and its base in Cookstown. It specialises in developing buildings in the office, hotel, residential and student accommodation sectors.

Its development portfolio has a total end value of around £1.5bn, of which around £350m is under construction.