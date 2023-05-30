Co Tyrone garden goods company sees 44% drop in pre-tax profits

Westland Horticulture had seen a rise in sales which was fuelled by boom during pandemic

Dungannon-based Westland Horticulture is a leading operator in the UK and Ireland gardening market

A Dungannon-based processor and supplier of gardening and horticulture products has seen its profits fall year on year as the pandemic gardening boom fades.

Pre-tax profits fell by 44% to £14.2m for Westland Horticulture Limited in the year ending August 28, 2022, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

And turnover declined by 11% to £225.6m for the firm, which is a leading operator in the UK and Ireland gardening and horticultural market.

As well as bases in Northern Ireland and England, Westland operates divisions in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and France.

It supplies brands such as Homegrown, Unwins, Grow It, Aftercut, Resolva, Growing Success and Flopro, as well as Kent & Stowe’s tools, Gardman gardening accessories and Peckish bird food.

Garden centres were among non-essential retailers required to close to the public during the pandemic lockdowns, with their eventual reopening attracting long queues of shoppers eager to restock and improve their garden space.

The boom in sales was apparent in Westland’s previous year figures, which saw turnover climb for £208m to £254m and pre-tax profits from £14.5m to £25.6m.

But this year, the firm’s performance has returned to previous levels.

Director Edward Conroy writes in its latest financial report: “Sales have declined in the year back to normalised levels following a strong performance in August 2021.

“The growth of sales remains a key focus in the future performance, along with the long-term investment of the business in quality, brand, innovation and research and development.”

Mr Conroy said Westland’s trading results and year-end financial position were considered to be satisfactory.

“The directors believe that there are still opportunities for growth as new lines are introduced to the growing media and fertiliser market,” he said.

“The group has maintained gross margin percentages at the prior year level despite having declines in revenue in the current financial year.

“Gross assets and liabilities on the balance sheet have been impacted by the increased activity of the group and European subsidiaries as well as increased capital expenditure of the group in the year.”

Gross margin percentages stood at 24% in both 2021 and 2022 for the firm, with no cash dividends paid or recommended in the latest financial year.

Employee numbers have fallen from 849 to 840, wages and salaries have climbed from £27.5m to £28.8m over 2021 to 2022. Remuneration for the highest-paid director, meanwhile, dropped from £326,847 to £259,058.

Westland acquired Gardman Limited in England in 2018. It also bought plant food and compost firm William Sinclair and Cranswick Pet Products in recent years.