Coca-Cola HBC appoints new all-island general manager

Coca-Cola HBC has appointed Davide Franzetti as the new general manager of its Ireland and Northern Ireland operations.

Mr Franzetti has worked for Coca-Cola HBC Italy since 2018, with his previous roles including modern trade director and, most recently, sales director.

He replaces Miles Karemacher, who is to take up the role of general manager at Coca-Cola HBC Italy.

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland is bottling partner to The Coca-Cola Company for the island of Ireland and distributes local ranges Deep RiverRock and Fruice, as well as premium spirit brands for the Campari Group and Edrington and coffee brands Costa and Caffé Vergnano.

A £17m investment in a new canning line at its Lisburn facility was announced earlier this year.

Mr Franzetti’s role will also encompass leading the transition to net zero by 2040 and preparing for the roll-out of a Deposit Return Scheme in the Republic of Ireland from February 2024.