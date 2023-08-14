Comedian Emer Maguire: ‘If I have it, I’ll spend it’

Comedian and event host Emer Maguire tells us that a campervan has been her best investment

Definitely a spender. If there’s something I’m interested in, I’ll buy it without hesitation, if I’ve the money in the bank. My hobbies tend to lead to expensive purchases — music, sports and vehicles.

How much is in your wallet?

Nothing. All you’ll find is a couple of bank cards and five guitar plectrums. In fact, I lost my wallet for about six months recently, and sure I barely noticed because I just used Apple Pay.

Do you adhere to a budget?

Well, I’m self-employed so sometimes I have to stick to a budget. Money varies each month depending on how many gigs I have. But I’m not particularly good at budgeting. I’ve just bought a new house though, so I need to wise up and try harder to budget now because houses cost so much money.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I just have a couple, one for Caffe Nero on my phone, ones for Halfords and Infinity Motorcycles on Boucher Road. I have an electric motorbike, which I love, but all the gear that goes along with it costs a fortune, so might as well have a loyalty card.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

None to be honest. I literally use Apple Pay for everything. The only time I have cash is when my godmother puts some in my birthday card.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I bought a van last year and had it converted to a camper and started a campervan rental business (shout out to Wandering Albatross NI). I bought the van for about 30% less than its actual value. It was a really sound investment. I use it as a tour van for myself, then rent it out the rest of the year.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

I learned from my parents not to spend what I don’t have. If you don’t have the money, you go without. I’ve never owned a credit card, and I don’t do things on finance. Sometimes when I say that people think, ‘oh, nice for some,’ but that isn’t the case at all. If I can’t afford it at the time, I just don’t buy it. This mindset has been especially beneficial now that I’m self-employed.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

Excluding my house, my most expensive purchases usually revolve around vehicles. I own a motorbike, a car, and a van for my business. However, I have my sights set on owning an electric car in the future. So if big Elon is reading this, I’ll take a Tesla sponsorship deal, thanks very much.

If money was no object, I’d buy…

A professional women’s football team, ideally based in Portugal. I’m a massive football fan, so it would be a dream come true to invest in women’s football and support the sport I love. And Portugal is somewhere I go with my family, so it’s close to my heart. I might even discover the female Ronaldo.

Tickets are now on sale for Emer Maguire’s new show, One for the Road. It kicks off next month in various locations across Northern Ireland. More information can be found at www.emermaguire.com