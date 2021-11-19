Application to turn former Tesco store in Belfast city centre into event and cultural space filed

An application to convert a former Belfast city centre Tesco store into a mixed community space with an entertainment licence has been filed by Belfast City Council.

The plans, for 2 Royal Avenue, include a large market hall/event space at the rear of the building.

The front half of the site features a reception area, a ‘servery’ for heated or cold foods, pods, a gallery and a stage area.

The application says the plans are temporary only, spanning around two years, with cultural and community use the focus.

It reads: “Temporary (two years) change of use of the ground floor at the former Tesco Metro store on Royal Avenue Belfast from use class A1 to a community, recreational and cultural space to facilitate multi-disciplinary uses under use classes D1 (community and cultural uses) and D2 (assembly and leisure). “

Belfast City Council purchased the building in October.

In a statement about the new planning application, it said: “Our new venue at 2 Royal Avenue, one of Belfast’s most recognisable listed buildings, is an exciting proposition for the city as we move forward on our Covid recovery journey.

“We’re currently exploring options for both meanwhile and permanent uses of this important heritage building in the heart of our city centre, once a former bank and more recently a Tesco Metro store.

“We believe it’s important to be creative and ambitious about reimagining how we use the buildings and spaces in our city centre to cultivate a vibrant and attractive offering - not just for tourists and visitors, but for our residents as well.

“This exciting new venue is an opportunity to enrich the city centre, delivering on many of the ambitions of Belfast’s cultural strategy, including an upscaled programme of creativity leading up to a special year of culture in 2024.”

The building went on the market for over £4m earlier in the year .

The retailer announced in 2020 that it would not renew its lease which subsequently expired in October this year.

The BBC reported at the time that Tesco was paying rent of about £1m a year on the store.

The store employed 95 people.

The Tesco Metro store opened on 2 Royal Avenue in 1996 and is one of around 50 Tesco locations in Belfast.

Prior to its tenancy, the building was the Belfast branch of the Provincial Bank of Ireland.

The site was built between 1864 and 1869 and was described at the time as an adaptation of Venetian Gothic style. It is the work of architect William Joseph Barre, who also designed the Ulster Hall and Albert Clock. It was built by local builder Henry Fulton.

After its closure of the Royal Avenue site, Tesco opened a new Express store at a former Poundworld outlet on Donegall Place.

The 4,500 sq ft shop at 11-13 Donegall Place had been empty since the administration of Poundworld in July 2018.