Newry development site on market for £3.3m

A Newry development site on the market for £3.3m will draw interest due to its proximity to the border, it’s been claimed.

The 22-acre Chancellors Exchange is next to the A1 and is zoned for industrial development.

The selling agent said he expects “considerable interest”.

It’s understood the site is being sold by a private investor from the area.

Neil McShane, a director at agents INPRIO, said: “With just two months left before the UK’s transition period comes to an end, many businesses in Ireland are still facing considerable uncertainty.

“We anticipate considerable interest, particularly from Republic of Ireland businesses who will want a physical presence in NI in order to secure unfettered access for goods into thegreat Britain market. Equally, GB businesses will be drawn by the same access into the ROI/EU market”.

The freehold site is being marketed at a guide price of £3.3m, or £150,000 per acre. The site forms part of NY69 in the Banbridge/Newry and Mourne Area Plan 2015. Mr McShane added: “Chancellors Exchange has outline planning permission for industrial units and access directly off Chancellors Road, just 0.8 miles from the junction accessing the A1 dual carriageway”.

Newry is already home to numerous major Northern Irish businesses including software and technology company First Derivatives and veterinary pharma firm Norbrook.