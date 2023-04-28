Northern Ireland housing market returns to pre-Covid activity levels – report

A new report released today has revealed that the Northern Ireland housing market has returned to ‘normal’ pre-Covid sales.

PropertyPal released its Q1 2023 Housing Market Update, revealing a return to pre-lockdown levels of activity in the region's housing market for the first time since March 2020.

The statistics highlight a ‘solid start’ to the year with a stable market outperforming expectations, despite the ongoing economic challenges.

But, the rental market is still facing major challenges, with high demand and restricted supply.

Jordan Buchanan, chief economist at PropertyPal commented: “January and February 2023 saw cautious market activity, likely due to residual effects from the economic turbulence of late 2022.

"However, economic stabilisation and an improved outlook has led to a significant increase in home sales in March, surpassing pre-Covid-19 averages by 4% and resulting in properties transacting one week faster than usual.

“Accurately valued properties continue to attract the most interest, with average listed prices growing by 1.6% over the past three months and an 8.1% increase over the past 12 months.

"As broader inflationary pressures are expected to ease, house price inflation is likely to decelerate. The potential 0.25% base rate increase by the Bank of England on 11 May 2023 is already factored in by lenders, and a more stable lending environment has led to increased competition for business.”

According to PropertyPal, the average cost of a property in Northern Ireland, excluding new builds, is £197,800.

The annual price growth of all properties here, excluding new homes, is 8.1%, while annual rent growth is 9.1%

Lisburn and Castlereagh holds the highest average property price at £232,000, closely followed by Ards and North Down at £231,300.

The lowest is in Derry and Strabane at £157,600.

Total sales in the first quarter of this year saw a 5% decline compared to 2016 through to 2019, however, strong sales activity during March 2023 saw an increase of 4%.

The average monthly rent of any home in NI is £773 and the average number of days a property was listed on the market in Northern Ireland before reaching sale agreed in the first quarter of 2023 was 61 days, compared to 43 days in Q1 2022 and 63 days pre-Covid-19.

Jordan continued: “A robust labour market performance has contributed to the housing market's resilience. With improving economic conditions, the housing market is projected to maintain its momentum in the coming months.

“The rental market, however, continues to face challenges due to exceptional demand and restricted supply. Current enquiry rates are approximately 55-60 per rental property, a significant increase compared to pre-pandemic rates of 15-20 enquiries per property. The imbalance resulted in rental price inflation rates of 2.4% over the past three months and 9.1% over the previous 12 months.

“The ongoing structural imbalance suggests a significant slowdown is unlikely soon. Tenants may face allocating a larger portion of their income towards rent, and a substantial supply uplift across all housing tenures is crucial to alleviate rental market pressures.”

A separate new report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) found that activity in the market was weak at the start of this year, and that commercial property rents and values in NI are expected to fall in response to the drop in demand from occupiers and investors.