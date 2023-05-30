Company leaders to join InterTrade Ireland business summit in Belfast on June 8

Company leaders from across the island will gather in Belfast for the InterTradeIreland Business Summit on Thursday next week.

The free event on June 8 will take place at the Belfast International Convention Centre (ICC).

Speakers at the summit include former Irish rugby international Brian O'Driscoll and economist David McWilliams.

Panel sessions will take place featuring industry leaders such as Tina McKenzie, CEO of Staffline Ireland, Mark Dowds, head of Responsible and Joan Mulvihill, digitalisation lead at Siemens.

There will also be a focus on innovation, as serial entrepreneur Bobby Healy from drone delivery company Manna and Stuart Harvey from Datactics will illustrate how cutting-edge technologies will impact firms of all sizes across the island.

The summit, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Mark Simpson, aims to provide a platform for businesses to share ideas, exchange knowledge and collaborate.

It is organised by InterTradeIreland, the all-island trade and business development body. InterTradeIreland was set up following the Good Friday Agreement as a cross-border body to grow trade and identify opportunities for economic co-operation between both parts of the island.

Margaret Hearty, InterTradeIreland's CEO, said: "The Business Summit ‘23 is a really unique opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to gain insights from experts, learn about the latest trends and best practices in their sector and to network with other businesses.

"We are excited to host this event in Belfast, a city that has seen significant economic growth and transformation in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming business leaders from across the island.

“In the 25th anniversary year of the historic Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and the establishment of InterTradeIreland under Strand Two of the agreement, this event will showcase the progress achieved, as well as a roadmap to help businesses embrace the opportunities for the next 25 years.”

Tickets for the InterTradeIreland Business Summit 23 are now available on the event website, and attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their place. It takes place from 9am to 3.30pm on Thursday June 8.