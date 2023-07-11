Concern as nearly 2,000 redundancies proposed in June in Northern Ireland

Seagate Technology in Derry is among NI firms embarking on redundancies

New labour market figures highlighting a sharp rise in redundancies proposed in Northern Ireland represent a “worrying trend”, it’s been claimed.

A total of 1,960 redundancies were proposed in June, taking the annual total to 4,150 over the past year, almost double figures for the previous year.

It marks the highest monthly proposed total reported since June 2020, and the third highest recorded in the monthly labour market report published by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra).

The Labour Relations Agency said that rising demand for its services suggest the figures are a concern.

And it said that the situation could be even worse as employers are only required to notify the Department for the Economy (DfE) of redundancies involving 20 or more employees.

Don Leeson, chief executive, LRA, said: “The official statistics confirm what the LRA is experiencing through calls to our Workplace Information Service from both employers and employees worried about redundancy.

“The LRA gets an early warning of such problems as both employers and employees turn to us for advice on what do when redundancies first start to be a consideration.

“We help by advising on measures that employers can take to avoid redundancy, as well as how to handle redundancies in a fair manner when they become unavoidable.”

Confirmed redundancies totalled 210 last month, the fourth monthly increase in a row. But totalling 1,340 over the past year, confirmed redundancies remain down by 4.5% year on year.

June also saw payrolled employees decrease and monthly earnings increase, according to the figures published today on behalf of DfE.

Employee numbers paid through HMRC PAYE in NI fell by 0.2% month on month to 788,400 in June, while still up 1.6% over the year.

NI employees had a median monthly pay of £2,099 in June 2023, a rise of 0.8% or £17 on May and 7.3% or £143 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted figures for the claimant count rose 2% month on month to 36,700 in June, representing 3.8% of the workforce. It is 22.8% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment for the last quarter, meanwhile, increases by 0.1 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and year to 2.5%.

The unemployment rate for March to May is now at parity with the pre-pandemic position, said Nisra.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work was unchanged over the quarter and increased by 1.9pps over the year to 72%.

Total number of weekly hours worked in NI was estimated at 28.6m, up 3.0% on the previous quarter and 2.4% year on year.

Economic inactivity decreased by 0.1pps over the quarter and 1.9pps over the year to 26.1%.

The rate is now 0.5 pps above the pre-pandemic rate, the employment rate 0.5pps below the pre-pandemic position, and hours worked are 0.3% below the pre-pandemic level.