Concern over finances ‘less pronounced for Northern Ireland households in 2023’: report

Northern Ireland consumers are less concerned over their personal finances and property prices than last year, according to research by the Credit Union.

Households here were found to less worried than those in Great Britain, but more so than consumers in the Republic of Ireland, reflecting economic outlooks for the three regions.

Household finances remain under pressure, however and consumers are aware of a gloomy outlook for the Northern Ireland economy.

But negativity has softened since last year, said the Credit Union Northern Ireland Consumer Sentiment Survey for January, with consumers cautious but not completely cancelling ‘big ticket’ spending.

While negative responses significantly outnumber positive responses in the January survey, “there are some modestly encouraging elements,” said Austin Hughes, an economist conducting the independent analysis.

“Fewer consumers were negative in relation to the outlook for their household finances through the year ahead than was the case for the past 12 months and fewer again thought now was a bad time to make major household purchases.

“On balance, the January reading for Northern Ireland was less downbeat than similar surveys for the UK as a whole, but somewhat weaker than the comparable consumer sentiment reading for the Republic of Ireland.

“These comparative results appear consistent with materially different economic forecasts for the various areas as well as notably contrasting degrees of fiscal policy support at present.”

Two in three Northern Ireland consumers expect the general economic situation to weaken in the year ahead, with one in five consumers seeing scope for improvement. Those at both ends of the age spectrum tended towards more negative views.

“Compared to similar surveys, Northern Ireland consumers appear to be notably less pessimistic than UK consumers as a whole but also somewhat more negative than their Republic of Ireland counterparts,” said Mr Hughes.

Asked how they felt unemployment would evolve over the next 12 months, respondents felt the jobs market in Northern Ireland would weaken.

“However, a comparison with expectations for economic activity might suggest that Northern Ireland consumers expect the jobs fallout to be relatively contained, perhaps hinting that they expect the degree of downturn may be limited,” said Mr Hughes.

Pessimism about jobs was again more concentrated among those aged under 25 or over 55, as well as consumers with less education qualifications or currently struggling to make ends meet.

Asked how their household finances now compared to 12 months ago, two out of every three consumers said their household financial circumstances have worsened in the past year.

Only one in seven reported an improvement, centred on younger and more highly educated consumers likely experiencing advances in employment and earnings.

Roughly half of those surveyed expect their financial circumstances to worsen in the year ahead, while just over one in four expect an improvement.

“These results chime with the widespread expectation that while the rate of inflation may have peaked, it will remain elevated for some time to come, implying cost of living pressures will remain intense for many households,” said Mr Hughes.

Some households feel they may now be past the worst, particularly younger consumers and those reporting a greater capacity to make ends meet.

Asked if they think now is a good time to purchase ‘big ticket’ items such as furniture or large electrical goods, Northern Ireland consumers were found to be cautious but less so than in other markets.

“Compared to similar surveys of UK consumers, the buying climate in Northern Ireland is modestly less negative, perhaps corresponding to the slightly less gloomy assessment of the general economic outlook,” said Mr Hughes.

“While the share of consumers who feel now is a good time to buy is not entirely dissimilar in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, notably fewer consumers in the Republic feel current economic conditions make it a bad time now to make large purchases.”

Looking at economic and financial prospects over the next five years, negative sentiment dominates the ‘macro’ outlook but is less pronounced than for the 12-month outlook.

Further, views regarding the outlook for a respondent’s own household finances are much less pessimistic over the longer timeframe.

Three in 10 Northern Ireland consumers expect a continued worsening in their living standards over the next five years, but sizeable numbers feel current pressures will begin to ease.

“In light of the exceptional nature of current cost-of-living pressures and economic challenges at home and abroad, it isn’t surprising that opinions are almost evenly split in regard to the outlook for household incomes and house prices,” said Mr Hughes. “However, given the extent of near gloom, we would regard the five-year ahead findings as a reasonably positive survey result.”

Fieldwork for the survey was undertaken by Core Research from January 4-17, was internet-based and comprised a sample size of 350 with the survey to be conducted on a quarterly basis.