Concerns aired over impact of NI budget cuts on stable labour market

Employment rate, hours worked and economic inactivity rates are moving in the right direction, according to the latest figures on the Northern Ireland labour market.

But more redundancies may be on the horizon after the NI budget was outlined yesterday by the Department for the Economy, cautions the Labour Relations Agency (LRA).

In labour market statistics for April published this morning, payrolled employee numbers and average monthly earnings have dipped over the month but remain higher over the year.

Payrolled employees totalled 785,500 last month, down by 0.6% on March but up 1.5% over the year, according to the figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency published by the Department for the Economy.

And median monthly pay stood at £2,062 in April, a decrease of 2.6% or £56 over the month but still notably up over the year, up 6.6% or £128.

Buoyant sectors increasing staff numbers included energy production and supply (8.3%), information and communication (5.7%), finance and insurance (5.6%) and professional, scientific and technical (5.2%).

And the listed sectors were also paying more, with median monthly earnings at least 20% higher than the NI average.

Employment rate increased by 0.1pps over the quarter and 1.4pps over the year to 72.0%.

Productivity saw a bump with number of weekly hours worked in NI rising by 3.7% over the quarter and 3.0% over the year to 28.9m.

Redundancies remain low, with 70 confirmed in April and a total of 1,060 for the past year, down 41.5% on the previous 12 months.

Proposed redundancies over May 2022 to April 2023 totalled 2,090 redundancies, a decrease of 5.1% on the previous year.

But LRA is concerned the historically low redundancy figures may not hold up.

Mark McAllister, director of employment relations services at the LRA, said: “Plateaus and potential dips can act as a bellwether guide/forerunner for the industrial relations climate and, with the current backcloth of strikes and industrial action showing little sign of abating, it looks as if this trend may continue for some time.

“The recently announced budget position for Northern Ireland and subsequent cuts to government department budgets, will mean that calculations are being made in terms of front-line services and impact on staff, which could mean that redundancies are something that perhaps need to be contemplated.

“Double-digit inflation has brought the issue into sharp focus, but it is not simply tied to a transitory spike or argument about wage hike inflation crossing sectors; it is rather a longer-term vision and strategy, aligned to broader matters ranging from good work to social value.”

Seasonally adjusted claimant numbers totalled 37,500, 3.9% of the workforce, up 3.8% over the month and 25.6% higher than pre-pandemic in March 2020.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2023, based on economically active people aged 16 and over, was stable against the previous quarter and year on year at 2.5% according to estimates from the Labour Force Survey.

Economic inactivity based on those of working age not working or seeking to work fell by 0.1pps over the quarter and 1.4pps over the year to 26.1%.