Concerns for NI economy as cuts proposed to vital statistics service

Having access to reliable data on trade flows and other economic measures has never been more important as the business community navigates complex challenges, said FSB Northern Ireland (photo credit: Getty Images)

A business group has questioned how informed decisions will be made around Northern Ireland’s economy amid proposed cuts to vital statistics services.

A consultation issued by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) outlined proposals for the suspension, scaling back or delayed publication of 23 reports as it faces a £1.9m budget cut.

Publications proposed for suspension include quarterly ports traffic, the cost burden to businesses and NI trade overviews, while a potential scaling back has been mooted for updates on air passenger flow and a variety of economic, trade, employment and retail indexes.

Research and development and visitor attraction surveys are, meanwhile, among reports that may be delayed following the consultation, which closes on October 15 with summary findings to be published on or before November 10.

Roger Pollen, head of FSB Northern Ireland, said: “Public budgets are under severe pressure and savings clearly need to be made, but cutting the source of evidence that informs all public policy-making looks like deploying bad tactics in lieu of a good, long-term strategy.

“Other options to make savings within the Agency must be prioritised over cutting its output. Simply presenting stakeholders and consultees with a menu of cuts, without evidence to illustrate the relative value and importance of each proposed measure, is not sufficient.

“Northern Ireland is going through a period of the most unprecedented economic change, with the agreement of the NI Protocol and now the Windsor Framework.

“Having access to reliable data on trade flows and other economic measures has never been more important as we expect our business community to navigate the new landscape and policy-makers to be properly informed about the impact of new systems.”

The NISRA consultation reads: “The work we do is central for decision making in Northern Ireland.

“Our statistics – many of which are designated as National Statistics by the Statistics Authority, reflecting their trustworthiness, quality and value – help to inform policy-makers, businesses and the general public, so that they can make the best possible decisions with the best possible information.

“The Department of Finance – of which NISRA is a part – has seen among the largest nominal resource budget reduction of the big government departments in Northern Ireland.

“For NISRA, this means that our current funding from DOF is expected to fall by around £1.9m (14.3%) in 2023-24 compared to our opening budget for 2022-23.”