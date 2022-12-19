Concerns over the accessibility of energy payment vouchers for NI’s vulnerable

How and when households in Northern Ireland most in need of help will receive their £600 energy support vouchers has been raised as a concern following Monday’s announcement payments will begin to go out in January.

Combining £400 from the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland and £200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment, the one-off payment will go out to every household with an electricity contract including second homes.

No limits will be applied to how recipients spend the funds.

The UK government has stepped in to implement the support here in the absence of a functioning devolved government.

The payment process is expected to be more straightforward for electricity customers paying by monthly or quarterly direct debit, who will receive a refund of £600 directly to their bank account.

However, a disproportionately large number of households here use prepay meters and, together with those paying bills manually, will instead receive a voucher which is redeemable for cash or can be paid into their bank account.

Vouchers will go out to an estimated 500,000 of the 830,000 households in NI and, following the difficulty many people faced in accessing their £100 High Street Scheme vouchers back in 2021, concerns have been raised over the timeline and accessibility of the vouchers.

Energy suppliers do not have complete lists of who their pre-payment customers are and as many as 10% of consumers don’t even know who their supplier is, according to Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council.

Welcoming announcement of the £600 one-off payment as “a relief to workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and keep the lights on as the cold winter begins to bite,” Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “We need immediate clarity on the how vouchers for pay-as-you-go customers will be rolled out.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said: “For many this will be later than when it was most needed, and I remain of the view that this much needed support could have been delivered weeks ago.”

Calling for further clarity from the UK government, Mr Allen highlighted issues around the High Street Scheme.

“Many people still don’t have any form of ID, which may cause challenges for them to avail of the voucher support,” he said.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said his party had proposed a voucher scheme as a solution back in September and questioned the slow pace in getting it off the ground.

And Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong, speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show on Monday, warned payments may take as long as June to roll out to some consumers.

With most consumers using prepaid meters making their payments in local shops, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts is also seeking greater clarification for his members.

“This clarity is just not important for those customers, but also for many of our members who process these top up card payments in their shops,” said Mr Roberts. “We need detailed guidance given to retailers on the next steps.

“Many of our members know first-hand just how many of their customers who use top up cards are struggling with the huge cost of energy. These low-income families need to be first in the queue for assistance and not an afterthought.”

And of further concern for People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll is whether landlords with their own names on multiple electricity contracts will pass the funds onto their tenants paying the bills.

“These flaws could make for a nice payday for landlords,” he said. “People in rented accommodation will rightly be wondering if they will ever see this £600 payment, particularly if their utilities are paid through their rent.”

Launching the scheme, Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said: “I share your deep frustrations over this delay. My officials and I continue to work closely with suppliers in Northern Ireland and know they understand that getting all funding out to households as quickly as possible is paramount.

“We want households in Northern Ireland to be able to enjoy the Christmas period knowing that this Government is in their corner.”

Mr Stuart has additionally written to Northern Ireland energy suppliers urging a suspension of all debt recovery and enforcement activity, and payment holidays for customers struggling to pay their bills, until the end of January. The process of issuing both refunds directly to bank accounts and vouchers will be automatic for every household with an electricity contract, with no application process required and consumers urged not to contact their providers.

No issues are anticipated for people recently changing their electricity provider as refunds and vouchers will be issued to all accounts held on a specific date in January.

Consumers are also warned that their electricity providers will not be contacting them for any further information such as bank details, and anyone doing so is likely be a fraudster.