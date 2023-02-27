Confidence among NI businesses on the rise: new report

Almost all businesses here say they are stable or growing, a report from a cross-border body reveals today.

According to the InterTradeIreland’s latest All-island Business Monitor for the last three months of 2022, just under a third of companies here were experiencing strong growth.

And 37% say they are expecting to grow in the next six months.

The report suggests confidence is returning to firms after a year of battling rising costs. Three-quarters of them passed on price increases to customers.

However, on both sides of the border there was a mood of relative optimism, InterTradeIreland said.

Its director of strategy Martin Robinson said: “This is the largest survey of its type and last quarter we saw a positive increase across the key indicators.

“However, I would not be rolling out the red carpet to welcome economic recovery just yet. We must bear in mind that it is against a complicated economic and geopolitical backdrop.

“We need to see the results for the next quarter or two to get a better sense of whether this may be the start of a sustained uplift.”

Nine out of 10 businesses surveyed are in stable or growth mode, with this picture similar on both sides of the border.

Businesses in both jurisdictions with export sales are experiencing the highest rate of expansion, with half enjoying growth.

And cross-border traders continue to have higher profit margins than their non-exporting counterparts. A third of businesses that trade cross-border were reporting higher profit gains than others.

Mr Robinson added: “Across all sectors, there’s a real sense of businesses just putting their head down and getting on with it. Manufacturing is more upbeat after the recent price shocks.

“We would expect the hospitality sector to have a seasonal boost in the last quarter of the year, although fewer businesses in this sector are in growth mode relative to other sectors.”

But the high cost of energy and other overheads was the dominant issue for local businesses. One in three was having trouble accessing skills, while 82% were unaffected by post-Brexit trading conditions.

Mr Robinson said a finding by the Republic’s Central Statistics Office that businesses here had sold almost £5bn in goods in the south in 2022 showed cross-border trade could help firms grow.

“I’d encourage any firm that needs advice on how to take that first step to sell cross-border to contact InterTradeIreland.”