Confidence remains despite NI housing market hitting slump

Supply and demand in the Northern Ireland housing market are at their lowest levels since the onset of the pandemic, a report said today.

The findings from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) come as mortgage costs go up in response to interest rates hitting 5%.

The research, which is carried out with Ulster Bank, found that demand indicators were the lowest since mid-2020, when the market was catching up after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

RICS said a net balance of -47% of respondents had reported lower levels of new buyer inquiries — around the same level as the UK average.

Approximately the same level were reporting a fall in supply of new properties coming onto the market, again the lowest level since the middle of 2020.

As a result, many surveyors reported a decline in newly-agreed sales during the month.

The number of surveyors who were expecting sales to go up in the next three months was the lowest since January this year.

But many reported that prices had gone up over the last three months, but very few expect prices to go up in the next quarter.

Surveyors here were a lot less pessimistic regarding the outlook than those in other parts of the UK.

Performance of house prices and the market in general varied in different parts of Northern Ireland, according to Samuel Dickey, RICS residential property spokesman.

Mr Dickey said: “The first half of 2023 saw relatively steady demand until June when surveyors pointed to both lower levels of new buyer enquires and new sales last month.

“This probably isn’t surprising given recent hikes in interest rates and changes in lenders’ mortgage offerings.”

Some areas were seeing much stronger demand than others, he said.

“In my experience, where buyers are pricing properties realistically, sales continue to take place, and in some cases, we continue to see competitive bidding.

“This is particularly true in areas of the market and in relation to property types where supply is limited.

“Looking ahead, despite a range of economic challenges, NI respondents overall remain more confident about prices and activity over the next year than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, added: “For the local housing market, the first half of 2023 was overall a story of easing demand after a very busy few years. Higher interest rates are inevitably impacting somewhat on demand.

“However, the lack of supply continues to be seen as a key factor in supporting prices. While demand is lower than it was, in our experience, it still remains relatively healthy, and Ulster Bank is active with a wide choice of products to support borrowers, including our green mortgage which offers discounted rates when purchasing an energy efficient home.

“We are also offering £500 cash-back on selected products which is proving popular with borrowers.”