Confidence returned to the Northern Ireland economy last month: report

Exports from Northern Ireland companies revved up in February for the first time in four years with business confidence also rising, a report said today.

The Ulster Bank Northern Ireland purchasing managers index (PMI) research found that output from companies and the new orders they were getting in had gone up for the first time in nearly a year.

Businesses were reporting that demand from their customers had been growing, the PMI said, and price and supply pressures were also easing.

Every part of business surveyed by the PMI – construction, retail, services and manufacturing – reported a happier outlook in the second month of the year.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said: “The latest PMI survey could be summed up in one word – improvement.

"All 10 indicators of local business conditions improved in February relative to the previous month. Private sector firms reported their first rise in output and new orders in 10 months.

"A notable improvement in the economic conditions within Northern Ireland’s export markets helped lift export orders in February following four years of continuous decline.

"The recovery in international demand aided a return to growth in output and orders for manufacturers.”

He said retail – often the most beleaguered part of the economy – enjoyed a continued resurgence.

“The completed rollout of the £600 energy grant, coupled with cross-border shoppers from the Republic of Ireland, continues to provide a boost for the retail sector.”

But on the downside, construction and services posted a further fall in output in Februrary.

However, recruitment provided a bright spot. “Firms continue to recruit with all four sectors increasing their staffing levels in February,” said Mr Ramsey.

"Overall, employment rose at its fastest pace in 15 months with Northern Ireland outperforming the other 11 regions in the UK.

"Inflationary pressures continued to ease with both input cost and output price inflation falling to 25-month lows.”

He said that growth in optimism across all sectors during February was encouraging.

"Expectations for output in 12 months’ time hit a 12-month high which represents the highest level of confidence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

In addition, the survey covered the period before the announcement from the Prime Minister and EU of adjustments to the NI Protocol, which could make life easier for many businesses.

Mr Ramsey said: "This latest improvement occurred ahead of the unveiling of the Windsor Framework, so we may see further rises in sentiment in the coming months if it is accepted more universally than the NI Protocol was. Time will tell.”

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said the UK’s economy returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget on Wednesday.

The ONS said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December.

The Prime Minister said it shows the “underlying fundamentals of the economy are strong.”

However, there are fears about the impact on companies of an expected rise in the main rate of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, which is expected from the Chancellor.