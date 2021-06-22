Connex Offsite to create 50 new jobs in £5m investment

A Newry company which makes off-site steel-framed bathrooms is creating 50 jobs as part of an investment of nearly £5m.

The need for social distancing on building sites has boosted demand for modular buildings and fittings, which are assembled on a contractor’s premises rather than on-site.

Connex Offsite makes the bathroom pods at its Camlough Road premises for supply to the construction trade in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Now it’s expanding with the assistance of economic development agency Invest NI, with the aim of increasing business overseas. The new jobs will mean its workforce has gone from three staff in 2017 to 53 by the end of 2022.

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland praised the “ambition and entrepreneurial flair" of company managing director Brendan Doherty.

“We have been working with the company since 2019 when our Southern Regional team offered it business advice and guidance on how to grow its business, support to successfully rebrand and gave it access to the right industry expertise to undertake research into its first pod prototype.

"Since then, its success is driving the company to increase its workforce in Newry with the creation of 50 highly skilled jobs.

"Once in place, the jobs will provide a welcome boost to the Newry, Mourne & Down District Council area and contribute over £1.3m in additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Invest NI has offered the company £355,000 in support towards the jobs, of which 28 are in place. Skilled trades, administration and designer roles are still to be filled.

Mr Doherty said: “We have an ambitious five year growth strategy which will position Connex as the premier UK supplier of bathroom pods.

"We have seen huge growth in recent months. Covid-19 has forced restrictions on the level of labour on a construction site, which has been a catalyst for a shift to modular construction.

“Our pods are completely finished in a controlled environment at our site in Newry, shrink wrapped on the factory floor and are shipped to construction sites, which helps reduce the numbers of trades required on site.

"Last year, we finished a major refurbishment of our Newry factory and we have just finalised the purchase of an additional 45,000 sq ft facility opposite our current building, which will enable our production capacity to significantly increase per annum to meet projected demand.”

The company recently won a £3m contract to deliver pods for the Royal Eden Docks residential development in London.

Mr Doherty added: “This new investment and expansion of our team will help us build on our London success and target opportunities in the high rise residential, hotel and student accommodation sectors, particularly in the GB and Republic of Ireland markets whilst also exploring opportunities in North America.”