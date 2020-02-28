Connswater owner Killultagh Estates loses his £5m Nama court case

The property developer behind Belfast's Connswater shopping complex has lost an almost £5m court case against the Republic's 'bad bank' Nama.

Killultagh Estates sued Nama in the Commercial Court in London, seeking the return of more than £4.7m in payments related to interest rate agreements.

The developer, now known as Alfred Street Properties Ltd, argued the payments were not due because they were originally authorised over the phone.

But according to a report in The Irish Times, a judge in the Commercial Court in London rejected the claim, saying it was "meritless" and "should not have been brought".

Frank Boyd's business owns major assets including Connswater Shopping Centre. It is also working on The Mercantile, a new office block on Belfast's Donegall Square South.

In 2007 Killultagh borrowed £111.5m from Anglo Irish Bank.

It then entered interest rate swap agreements with the bank, paying an upfront fee to lock in a fixed rate. Anglo Irish Bank had the right to extend the agreement for three years, provided it notified Killultagh before 11am on April 2, 2012.

By that point, Nama had acquired the bad loans of all Irish banks, taking on loans of about £196m related to Mr Boyd's wider business empire.

On March 30, 2012, Nama - through an agent - decided to extend the swaps and locked Mr Boyd's company in for another three years at a rate of 5.42% on £50m of loans. That deal cost Mr Boyd £6.5m.

At 9.15am, ahead of the 11am deadline, a junior Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) official phoned a Killultagh member of staff, Michael Lamont, to say Nama was exercising its extension rights.

IBRC, the name given to the entity formed in 2011 by the court-mandated merger of the state-owned banking institutions Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, then emailed after 3pm.

Mr Boyd's company subsequently made the first quarterly payment of £547,000 and kept making the payment every three months.

In 2013, Mr Boyd complained to Nama that it should have allowed him to reduce his debt burden rather than taking more money off him.

The loans were later sold off to the US private equity firm Cerberus, from which Mr Boyd was able to buy back control of many of his assets.

A spokesman for the developer said in response to the court case: "Alfred Street Properties Limited is disappointed by the judgment and we are considering an appeal to the case."