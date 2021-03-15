Conor Murphy announces £178m grants for Northern Ireland businesses

Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced three new business support grants to the Northern Ireland Assembly in what is a £178m lifeline for firms continuing to face challenges during the pandemic.

The three schemes will support almost 20,000 businesses including: a £50,000 grant for large businesses unable to access grant funding during the first lockdown; a £25,000 payment to manufacturing businesses unable to access grant funding during the first lockdown; and top-up payments of £5,000 and £10,000 for businesses which received grants during the first lockdown but are not eligible for one of the current Executive support schemes.

Minister Conor Murphy, who announced the schemes at midday today, said: “This package of support will help businesses and safeguard jobs through the period ahead as we emerge from the current restrictions.”

Payments are expected to be made within the month as DoF brings forward the regulations needed to make the payments.

The business grants draw on Covid funding that must be utilised by the end of the financial year.

The Minister continued: “In the absence of further bids from Departments, I am now activating my contingency plans to support the economy. Land & Property Service within my Department has again stepped up to deliver much needed support to businesses. These grants will benefit a mixture of businesses including those not provided with grant funding earlier this year, and businesses which have been allowed to remain open, but which have experienced a significant reduction in trade due to the restrictions.”

The £50,000 grant is aimed at businesses with a net asset value (NAV) over £51,000 that are eligible for the 12 months rates holiday.

Examples of the kinds of business that this will benefit include shops, car showrooms, garden centres, gyms and fitness suites, equestrian centres and caravan parks.

Those who qualify for the Department for Economy Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme, sports clubs and culture, arts and heritage premises that qualify for one of the Department for Communities support schemes, food retail and petrol filling stations will not be eligible to apply for the latter grant.

Mr Murphy added: “It is estimated that approximately 1,125 businesses will benefit, and the cost of this scheme is estimated at up to £56.3m.”

Only one grant will be paid for businesses with multiple premises. Businesses with vacant properties and businesses in administration will not receive the grant.

In this instance businesses will have to apply for the grant.

Meanwhile the £25,000 grant will apply to manufacturers with an NAV between £15,001 and £51k. Approximately 1,100 businesses will benefit, and the cost of the scheme is estimated at £27.9m.

Payments will be automatic but new applicants can also apply.

The £10,000 grant scheme is aimed at businesses that received the £25k Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant and have not been paid LRSS or CRBSS Part B. Payments will be automatic but new applicants are also able to apply.

The £5k Grant is for businesses that received the £10k Small Business Support Grant and have not been paid LRSS or CRBSS Part B. Businesses which have ceased trading since the £10,000 grant was paid and those paid the £10,000 grant in error (including constituency offices and wind turbines) are excluded.

Eligible businesses will include ‘essential retail’ currently allowed to remain open (such as hardware, butchers, home bakeries, delis, convenience stores, post offices, pet shops, pharmacies, paint and decorating shops, building suppliers), small manufacturing businesses, small professional services businesses (accountants, solicitors, financial services), allied health services (dentists, podiatrists, physiotherapists). Payment will be automatic and new applicants can also apply.

Mr Murphy explained: “Those who received the £10,000 grant last year will receive a further payment of £5,000, while those who received the £25,000 grant will receive a further payment of £10,000. It is estimated that almost 17,500 businesses will be eligible for this payment.”

Speaking about crediting the latter funds, Ian Snowden, chief executive of Land and Property Services, said: “We have to make legislation to allow payments to be issued. It is likely to be the end of march before the regulations are in place. It could be two weeks from today before we are in a position to start making any payments.”