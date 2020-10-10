Conor Murphy welcomes Chancellor's enhanced Job Support Scheme

A pledge by the Government to pay two-thirds of staff salaries at firms forced to shut due to coronavirus lockdowns has been welcomed.

As well as making the Job Support Scheme more generous where firms have to close, the Chancellor also announced a £1.3bn increase in guaranteed funding for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to cover further responses to Covid-19.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said we would gain an additional £200m under Rishi Sunak's plan.

Mr Murphy said that would enable the Executive to boost its support to firms in the Derry and Strabane area, where tighter restrictions are now in place.

He said: "With the furlough scheme due to end at the end of October, my main concern was continued support with wages. I am therefore pleased that the enhanced Job Support Scheme will remove a cliff edge for many businesses.

"I am conscious that there will be many businesses and workers who will fall outside this scope of this scheme. I will be discussing with Executive colleagues how we can best use this additional funding to protect livelihoods."

Mr Sunak has expanded the Job Support Scheme to support eligible businesses by paying two-thirds of salaries up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds also welcomed the scheme, but said she would look "very closely" at the detail of yesterday's announcement.

"I have been consistent in warning that any further restrictions would have an impact on the local economy. If we are to have further restrictions, then businesses and workers must be supported by UK Government schemes to ensure our economy is protected."

But Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton and Colin Neill, head of Hospitality Ulster, said that while financial support was important, the Executive should work to avoid local lockdowns where possible.

Mr Hamilton said hospitality had already invested heavily to comply with Covid restrictions.

"Continually stopping and restarting large swathes of our economy is simply not sustainable. It is unlikely to kill off the virus, but it will kill businesses and tens of thousands of jobs," he said.