Construction company Graham joins £1bn club of Northern Ireland firms

Graham Group is reporting a record pipeline of £2bn across its core market sectors

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has joined an exclusive club of Northern Ireland companies with more than £1bn in sales.

The family-owned building business, which is based in Hillsborough, said it had recorded £1.094bn in sales in the year to March 31 2023.

The 15.3% increase, up from £948m a year earlier, catapults it into the company of conglomerate W&R Barnett, Moy Park Holdings (Europe) and retail and wholesale giant John Henderson Holdings.

Poultry giant Moy Park is the only one of the quartet of £1bn companies not to be family-owned and is instead part of US giant Pilgrim’s Pride.

In results for 2022, which were filed in May, family company Barnetts, a conglomerate with interests ranging from packaging to molasses, reported revenue of £1.6bn, up from £1.3m. The business is based in Belfast.

Moy Park also reported sales of £1.6bn for 2021, up from £1.5m. And for John Henderson Holdings, the owner of the Spar and Eurospar franchises, sales for 2021 reached £1.1m, up from £0.97m the year before.

In today’s Business Telegraph, Andrew Bill, Graham Group chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased with these latest accounts, which demonstrate a strong performance in our core markets."

The Northern Ireland companies with the highest turnover will be revealed in the Ulster Business Top 100 2023 in partnership with KPMG, which will be published next month.