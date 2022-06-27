Construction company Heron Bros to ‘fast-track’ growth of green energy firm with seven-figure investment

New partnership aims to help customers meet net zero targets

Draperstown construction firm Heron Bros has announced an investment in a green electricity storage company.

Heron Bros said it has ploughed seven figures into The Electric Storage Company (TESC) as part of a new partnership.

TESC, which was set up five years ago in Belfast, uses smart batteries to harness the energy created from renewable sources such as solar power and wind turbines.

Using algorithms, customers can use that energy in their home or business, giving more control and allowing them to reduce electricity bills by over 50%.

Heron Bros said its support will now fast-track TESC’s growth plans, resulting in the doubling of its team of power and software engineers and data scientists to 35 over the next few years.

It’s another major green energy investment for Heron Bros, which is the former owner of wind turbine operator Simple Power.

Damien O’Callaghan, group managing director at Heron Bros, said; “The combined strengths of Heron Bros and The Electric Storage Company will now offer an exciting and innovative proposition to help our customers on the path to net zero.

“According to recent research from leading management consultancy McKinsey’s, real estate across homes and businesses accounts for about 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is our belief that by improving the efficiencies in real estate (both new construction and existing buildings) that most companies can realistically reduce more than half of their emissions between now and 2030. This significant investment and partnership is designed to help companies and individuals do just that.”

Eddie McGoldrick, director at TESC, said the business “combines Northern Ireland’s expertise in power engineering, fintech and big data and we are now aiming to scale up significantly to repeat our already successful smart approach to electricity usage across Ireland and GB”.

He added: “Our team is delighted to now partner with one of Northern Ireland’s leading construction and renewables development companies to fast-track that growth.

“Our shared expertise in renewables and delivering innovative solutions for customers across the British Isles will bring lower costs to greener homes and businesses and help people to meet their net zero targets sooner.”

Heron Bros reported sales of £128m and pre-tax profits of £14.5m in its latest accounts.

The family-owned company works in construction as well as joinery, quarrying and property development.

It also has a builders merchants’ division for the sale of building supplies.

Within construction, it carries out projects including in leisure, commercial retail, offices and industry.

The accounts cover the 18 months to August 2020. Its previous accounting period was 12 months.

The change in length helps to explain a big jump in sales and profitability.

Sales had grown by 20% from £106.9m to £128.4m.

Its pre-tax profits had more than doubled from £5.4m to £14.5m.

A strategic report filed with the accounts said the company controls a property portfolio, which provides “sustainable annual profit”.