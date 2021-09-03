Construction firm Heron Bros reports sales of £128m and pre-tax profits of £14.5m

Mid-Ulster construction firm Heron Bros has reported sales of £128m and pre-tax profits of £14.5m in its latest accounts.

The family-owned company carries out construction as well as joinery, quarrying and property development. It also has a builders merchants’ division for the sale of building supplies.

Within construction, it carries out projects including in leisure, commercial retail, offices and industry.

The accounts for the company, which is based in Draperstown, cover the 18 months to August 2020. Its previous accounting period was 12 months.

The change in length of accounting period helps explain a big jump in sales and profitability at the business.

Sales had grown by 20% from £106.9m to £128.4m, while pre-tax profits had more than doubled from £5.4m to £14.5m.

A strategic report filed with the accounts said the business controls a property portfolio, which provides “sustainable annual profit”.

It added: “The directors are pleased to see a significant increase in the rental income during that period.”

The report said the company would have a renewed focus on the UK market, and could report a strong balance sheet, order book and opportunities for the year ahead.

It said the pandemic had brought “a significant impact on the economy as a whole and on the construction industry through the temporary closure of all but the most essential of construction sites”.

A breakdown of its sales figures showed an increase in the sale of goods from £105m to £124.8m. Its rental income had grown from £1.9m to £3.6m.

Staff numbers over the 18 months had also grown from 249 to 281, while its pay bill went from £10.7m to £17m.

The report said the business is controlled by Heron Bros Holdings Ltd, a company registered in the Isle of Man which owns the entire share capital of Heron Bros Ltd.

Heron Bros recently announced the appointment of Damien O’Callaghan as group managing director.

He succeeds Damian Heron, who is now executive chairman of Heron Bros Group.